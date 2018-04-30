Morreu a atriz Pamela Gidley
Morreu Pamela Gidley, a atriz norte-americana que interpretava a personagem Teresa Banks, na série de televisão, Twin Peaks.
Pamela morreu em casa, em Seabrook, New Hampshire, nos EUA, no passado dia 16 de abril, mas só este domingo foi divulgada o óbito pela família da atriz. As causas da morte não foram reveladas, sabe-se apenas que morreu "pacificamente".
Pamela Gidey começou a sua carreira como modelo durante a infância, quando se mudou para Nova Iorque, tendo sido considerada a “a rapariga mais bonita do mundo” em 1985 pela internacional agência de modelos Wilhelmina.
Gidley fez ainda participações em séries televisivas como "CSI: Crime sob Investigação" ou "Skin".
Nas redes sociais, são já várias as publicações de homenagem à atriz.
My co-star in “Thrashin” and my girlfriend twice in a lifetime. Amazing and innocent memories of her: a spitfire, and a truly funny person she was. I remember is being in bed (I was 17) and hearing the radio come on saying that the Challenger had just exploded. These milestones in your life: amazing people to grace us with their spirit, their presence. She will have forever affected mine. Thank you for the gift of you, Pam. Rest In Peace beautiful girl. ❤️🙏 #thrashin #dogtownbeginnings #godschildren @robertrusler #pamgidley
My dear Whammy....there are no words. My heart is broken into pieces 💔🙏🏻💔🙏🏻💔You will always be my best friend, soul sister & confident ...... always & forever💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/JKI23CtvTJ
— sherilynfenn (@sherilynfenn1) 24 de abril de 2018
Good-bye sweet Pamela! You'll always be in my heart! https://t.co/gStDgIAqmI
— Ray Wise (@therealraywise) 26 de abril de 2018