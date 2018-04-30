Morreu Pamela Gidley, a atriz norte-americana que interpretava a personagem Teresa Banks, na série de televisão, Twin Peaks.

Pamela morreu em casa, em Seabrook, New Hampshire, nos EUA, no passado dia 16 de abril, mas só este domingo foi divulgada o óbito pela família da atriz. As causas da morte não foram reveladas, sabe-se apenas que morreu "pacificamente".

Pamela Gidey começou a sua carreira como modelo durante a infância, quando se mudou para Nova Iorque, tendo sido considerada a “a rapariga mais bonita do mundo” em 1985 pela internacional agência de modelos Wilhelmina.

Gidley fez ainda participações em séries televisivas como "CSI: Crime sob Investigação" ou "Skin".

Nas redes sociais, são já várias as publicações de homenagem à atriz.

My dear Whammy....there are no words. My heart is broken into pieces 💔🙏🏻💔🙏🏻💔You will always be my best friend, soul sister & confident ...... always & forever💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/JKI23CtvTJ

— sherilynfenn (@sherilynfenn1) 24 de abril de 2018