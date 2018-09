Donald Trump comentou, esta tarde, o número de mortos em Porto Rico devido a furacões e acusou os democratas de o inflacionarem para prejudicarem a sua imagem.

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000...

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 de setembro de 2018