O ex-jogador canadiano de hóquei no gelo Tim Brent está a causar polémica por publicar no Twitter imagens de um urso pardo e de um alce, que matou durante uma caçada, e ainda por cima se gabar disso. Os utilizadores da rede social estão a reagir de forma agressiva, não só criticando duramente a atitude, como ameaçando de morte o caçador.

De acordo com o The Independent, Tim Brent, de 34 anos, andava a caçar em Yukon, o mais ocidental e o menor dos três territórios federais do Canadá, na companhia da mulher Eva Shockley-Brent, quando decidiu publicar fotos dos “troféus” de caça.

Em tom de brincadeira, o ex-jogador que disputou mais de 200 jogos na Liga Nacional de Hóquei, principalmente para os Toronto Maple Leafs e os Anaheim Ducks, começou por publicar uma mensagem na rede social a dizer que tinha abatido dois animais na região e pediu aos internautas para adivinharem quais teriam sido. Logo a seguir, desfez o mistério com novas publicações.

 

 

 

 

As fotos depressa despertaram a revolta no Twitter, com alguns utilizadores a chamarem-lhe "cobarde", "assassino", "psicopata" e a apontarem um “comportamento patético”, “mesquinho, maldoso e cruel para um homem”.

 

 

 

 

 

Alguns comentários incluíam até ameaças de morte, que Tim Brent denunciou ao Twitter.

 

Mas houve também quem tentasse defender Tim Brent. Um internauta afirmou que “a caça é a maneira mais sustentável de obter carne (…) por oposição à agricultura industrial, que é um genocídio”, enquanto outro utilizador chamou “tolos ignorantes” aos que se deliciam com a carne dos animais, quando é depois servida em bandejas.

 

 

 

De acordo com o site do município do governo regional de Yukon, os ursos que habitam na região são considerados vulneráveis e têm nos seres humanos os principais predadores.

Estima-se que existam seis a sete mil ursos pardos no território de Yukon, com uma expetativa média de vida entre 20 a 30 anos.