O ex-jogador canadiano de hóquei no gelo Tim Brent está a causar polémica por publicar no Twitter imagens de um urso pardo e de um alce, que matou durante uma caçada, e ainda por cima se gabar disso. Os utilizadores da rede social estão a reagir de forma agressiva, não só criticando duramente a atitude, como ameaçando de morte o caçador.

De acordo com o The Independent, Tim Brent, de 34 anos, andava a caçar em Yukon, o mais ocidental e o menor dos três territórios federais do Canadá, na companhia da mulher Eva Shockley-Brent, quando decidiu publicar fotos dos “troféus” de caça.

Em tom de brincadeira, o ex-jogador que disputou mais de 200 jogos na Liga Nacional de Hóquei, principalmente para os Toronto Maple Leafs e os Anaheim Ducks, começou por publicar uma mensagem na rede social a dizer que tinha abatido dois animais na região e pediu aos internautas para adivinharem quais teriam sido. Logo a seguir, desfez o mistério com novas publicações.

I know Eva spilled the beans about part of my hunt but I was fortunate enough to cut 2 tags in the Yukon. Any guesses on which animals???I know Eva spilled the beans about part of my hunt but I was fortunate enough to cut 2 tags in the Yukon. Any guesses on which animals??? pic.twitter.com/NpiG7djXkj — Tim Brent (@Brenter37) 10 de setembro de 2018

Lots of you guessed it! Moose and Grizzly Bear are the 2 tags I was able to cut in the Yukon! Did you know on average a single Grizzly eats around 40 Moose and Caribou calves during each calving season?Lots of you guessed it! Moose and Grizzly Bear are the 2 tags I was ab… pic.twitter.com/wm1xexT1Ty — Tim Brent (@Brenter37) 10 de setembro de 2018

Alright folks, here is my Mountain Grizzly! We put an awesome stalk on him but he spotted us at about 75 yards. Instead of taking off he turned and came right at us. It was very easy to tell this boar owned the valley we were hunting in and wasn’t scared of anything! When he… pic.twitter.com/CkgybKe5Mc — Tim Brent (@Brenter37) 10 de setembro de 2018

MY YUKON MOOSE I am absolutely humbled by this animal. We all have times we hunt hard and don’t get rewarded, and then every once in awhile we get lucky and are in the right place at the right time (having a pretty awesome father-in-law doesn’t hurt either!). The stars defi… pic.twitter.com/UXvA0CbnUw — Tim Brent (@Brenter37) 12 de setembro de 2018

As fotos depressa despertaram a revolta no Twitter, com alguns utilizadores a chamarem-lhe "cobarde", "assassino", "psicopata" e a apontarem um “comportamento patético”, “mesquinho, maldoso e cruel para um homem”.

I bet killing this beautiful bear 'put an awesome stalk on' Tim too. https://t.co/2BbGubDkFW — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) 14 de setembro de 2018

You were armed with guns. Hardly a fair fight. And he was only defending himself. You have nothing whatsoever to be proud of. Pathetic behaviour by a small-minded, mean, vicious excuse for a man. https://t.co/JSfXwsuyMw — (((Frances Coppola))) (@Frances_Coppola) 15 de setembro de 2018

Well done you Disgusting Coward... https://t.co/pVtkHBLikx — Ricky Grover (@RickyGroverUK) 15 de setembro de 2018

Karma karma....such a beautiful spirited animal, yeah I'm talking about the bear.....you on the other hand are a beast! @Brenter37 you will have yr day, trust in that.#protectwildlife https://t.co/W3GVBSpPSi — Jo Frost (@Jo_Frost) 15 de setembro de 2018

You are a cunt. A stupid, inbred unfeeling piece of shit cunt. https://t.co/daZgcRF4ub — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) 15 de setembro de 2018

You are a cunt. A stupid, inbred unfeeling piece of shit cunt. https://t.co/daZgcRF4ub — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) 15 de setembro de 2018

Alguns comentários incluíam até ameaças de morte, que Tim Brent denunciou ao Twitter.

This is what we are up against as Hunters and conservationists! These are the types of messages I am getting on twitter in response to my moose and bear hunts. I would love to know what constitutes a threat or abuse for twitter?This is what we are up against as Hunters and… pic.twitter.com/HBHeIcOpIT — Tim Brent (@Brenter37) 14 de setembro de 2018

Mas houve também quem tentasse defender Tim Brent. Um internauta afirmou que “a caça é a maneira mais sustentável de obter carne (…) por oposição à agricultura industrial, que é um genocídio”, enquanto outro utilizador chamou “tolos ignorantes” aos que se deliciam com a carne dos animais, quando é depois servida em bandejas.

You’re the first person in history to call a grizzly defenceless. This is not a young bear. One of the reasons the older ones are hunted because they kill and eat cubs. Another is the population has to be controlled for the balance of the food supply for all the animals. — Prof. Bobby Lee Swagger (@GhosterCoaster) 11 de setembro de 2018

I see a lot of ignorant people in these comments. Hunting is actually the most sustainable way to get meat, if you decide that you want that in your diet. As a opposed to factory farming, which is a genocide, which probably where most of you hipocrits get your meat from! — 𝔄𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔢𝔞𝔰 𝔓𝔢𝔡𝔢𝔯𝔰𝔢𝔫 (@andycloned) 16 de setembro de 2018

Ignore all of the ignorant fools who harvest their meat on styrofoam trays from the grocery store, that is a beautiful bull — Canadian Gunfighter (@BCGunfighter) 12 de setembro de 2018

De acordo com o site do município do governo regional de Yukon, os ursos que habitam na região são considerados vulneráveis e têm nos seres humanos os principais predadores.

Estima-se que existam seis a sete mil ursos pardos no território de Yukon, com uma expetativa média de vida entre 20 a 30 anos.