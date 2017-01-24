As atrizes Brie Larson e Jennifer Hudson, já distinguidas com um Oscar da Academia cinematográfica norte-americana, foram escolhidas para anunciar os nomeados deste ano. O anúncio decorreu esta terça-feira, pela primeira vez, num anúncio feito apenas via Internet.

Melhor Filme

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Fences”

“Hell or High Water”

“La La Land”

“Manchester by the Sea”

Melhor Realizador

Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”)

Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”)

Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester by the Sea”)

Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”)

Mel Gibson (“Hacksaw Ridge”)

Melhor Ator Principal

Casey Affleck, (“Manchester by the Sea”)

Denzel Washington (“Fences”)

Ryan Gosling (“La La Land”)

Andrew Garfield (“Hacksaw Ridge”)

Viggo Mortensen (“Captain Fantastic”)

Melhor Atriz Principal

Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”)

Ruth Negga (“Loving”)

Natalie Portman (“Jackie”)

Emma Stone (“La La Land”)

Meryl Streep (“Florence Foster Jenkins”)

Melhor Ator Secundário

Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight")

Jeff Bridges ("Hell or High Water")

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel ("Lion")

Michael Shannon ("Nocturnal Animals")

Melhor Atriz Secundária

Viola Davis (“Fences”)

Michelle Williams (“Manchester by the Sea”)

Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”)

Nicole Kidman (“Lion”)

Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”)

Melhor Argumento Original

“Manchester by the Sea”

“La La Land”

“Hell or High Water”

“The Lobster”

“21 Century Women”

Melhor Argumento Adaptado

“Moonlight”

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Lion”

“Hidden Figures”

Melhor Fotografia

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

“Arrival”

“Silence”

“Lion”

Melhor Montagem

“La La Land”

“Moonlight”

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

Melhor Design de Produção

“La La Land”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“Arrival”

“Passengers”

Melhor Guarda Roupa

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“La La Land”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Allied”

“Jackie”

Melhor Caracterização

“Star Trek Beyond”

“Suicide Squad”

“A Man Called Ove”

Melhor Banda Sonora

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Jackie”

“Moonlight”

“Passengers”

Melhor Canção Original

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“Faith”, Sing

“Jim”

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

“The Jungle Book”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“Doctor Strange”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Kubo”

Melhor Edição Sonora

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Arrival”

“Deepwater Horizon”

“La La Land”

“Sully”

Melhor Mistura Sonora

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Arrival”

“13 Hours”

Melhor Documentário

“O.J.: Made in America”

“13th”

“Life, Animated”

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

Melhor Filme de Animação

“Zootopia”

“Vaiana”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“The Red Turtle”

“My Life As a Zucchini”

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

“Toni Erdmann” (Alemanha: Maren Ade)

“The Salesman” (Irão: Asghar Farhadi)

“Land of Mine” (Dinamarca: Martin Zandvliet)

“Tanna” (Austrália: Martin Butler, Bentley Dean)

“A Man Called Ove” (Suécia: Hannes Holm)

Melhor curta documental

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe's Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Melhor curta-metragem

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Veja aqui o acompanhamento ao minuto do anúncio dos nomeados.