As atrizes Brie Larson e Jennifer Hudson, já distinguidas com um Oscar da Academia cinematográfica norte-americana, foram escolhidas para anunciar os nomeados deste ano. O anúncio decorreu esta terça-feira, pela primeira vez, num anúncio feito apenas via Internet.

Melhor Filme

  • “Arrival”
  • “Hacksaw Ridge”
  • “Hidden Figures”
  • “Lion”
  • “Moonlight”
  • “Fences”
  • “Hell or High Water”
  • “La La Land”
  • “Manchester by the Sea”

Melhor Realizador

  • Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”)
  • Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”)
  • Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester by the Sea”)
  • Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”)
  • Mel Gibson (“Hacksaw Ridge”)

Melhor Ator Principal

  • Casey Affleck, (“Manchester by the Sea”)
  • Denzel Washington (“Fences”)
  • Ryan Gosling (“La La Land”)
  • Andrew Garfield (“Hacksaw Ridge”)
  • Viggo Mortensen (“Captain Fantastic”)

Melhor Atriz Principal

  • Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”)
  • Ruth Negga (“Loving”)
  • Natalie Portman (“Jackie”)
  • Emma Stone (“La La Land”)
  • Meryl Streep (“Florence Foster Jenkins”)

Melhor Ator Secundário

  • Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight")
  • Jeff Bridges ("Hell or High Water")
  • Lucas Hedges
  • Dev Patel ("Lion")
  • Michael Shannon ("Nocturnal Animals")

Melhor Atriz Secundária

  • Viola Davis (“Fences”)
  • Michelle Williams (“Manchester by the Sea”)
  • Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”)
  • Nicole Kidman (“Lion”)
  • Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”)

Melhor Argumento Original

  • “Manchester by the Sea”
  • “La La Land”
  • “Hell or High Water”
  • “The Lobster”
  • “21 Century Women”

Melhor Argumento Adaptado

  • “Moonlight”
  • “Arrival”
  • “Fences”
  • “Lion”
  • “Hidden Figures”

Melhor Fotografia

  • “La La Land”
  • “Moonlight”
  • “Arrival”
  • “Silence”
  • “Lion”

Melhor Montagem

  • “La La Land”
  • “Moonlight”
  • “Arrival”
  • “Hacksaw Ridge”
  • “Hell or High Water”

Melhor Design de Produção

  • “La La Land”
  • “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
  • “Hail, Caesar!”
  • “Arrival”
  • “Passengers”

Melhor Guarda Roupa

  • “Florence Foster Jenkins”
  • “La La Land”
  • “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
  • “Allied”
  • “Jackie”

Melhor Caracterização

  • “Star Trek Beyond”
  • “Suicide Squad”
  • “A Man Called Ove”

Melhor Banda Sonora

  • “La La Land”
  • “Lion”
  • “Jackie”
  • “Moonlight”
  • “Passengers”

Melhor Canção Original

  • “City of Stars,” La La Land
  • “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
  • “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
  • “Faith”, Sing
  • “Jim”

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

  • “The Jungle Book”
  • “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
  • “Doctor Strange”
  • “Deepwater Horizon”
  • “Kubo”

Melhor Edição Sonora

  • “Hacksaw Ridge”
  • “Arrival”
  • “Deepwater Horizon”
  • “La La Land”
  • “Sully”

Melhor Mistura Sonora

  • “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
  • “Hacksaw Ridge”
  • “La La Land”
  • “Arrival”
  • “13 Hours”

Melhor Documentário

  • “O.J.: Made in America”
  • “13th”
  • “Life, Animated”
  • “Fire at Sea”
  • “I Am Not Your Negro”

Melhor Filme de Animação

  • “Zootopia”
  • “Vaiana”
  • “Kubo and the Two Strings”
  • “The Red Turtle”
  • “My Life As a Zucchini”

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

  • “Toni Erdmann” (Alemanha: Maren Ade)
  • “The Salesman” (Irão: Asghar Farhadi)
  • “Land of Mine” (Dinamarca: Martin Zandvliet)
  • “Tanna” (Austrália: Martin Butler, Bentley Dean)
  • “A Man Called Ove” (Suécia: Hannes Holm)

Melhor curta documental

  • Extremis 
  • 4.1 Miles
  • Joe's Violin
  • Watani: My Homeland
  • The White Helmets

Melhor curta-metragem

  • Ennemis Intérieurs
  • La Femme le TGV
  • Silent Nights
  • Sing
  • Timecode

