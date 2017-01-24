Veja a lista completa dos nomeados para os Óscares 2017
As atrizes Brie Larson e Jennifer Hudson, já distinguidas com um Oscar da Academia cinematográfica norte-americana, foram escolhidas para anunciar os nomeados deste ano. O anúncio decorreu esta terça-feira, pela primeira vez, num anúncio feito apenas via Internet.
Melhor Filme
- “Arrival”
- “Hacksaw Ridge”
- “Hidden Figures”
- “Lion”
- “Moonlight”
- “Fences”
- “Hell or High Water”
- “La La Land”
- “Manchester by the Sea”
Melhor Realizador
- Damien Chazelle (“La La Land”)
- Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”)
- Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester by the Sea”)
- Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival”)
- Mel Gibson (“Hacksaw Ridge”)
Melhor Ator Principal
- Casey Affleck, (“Manchester by the Sea”)
- Denzel Washington (“Fences”)
- Ryan Gosling (“La La Land”)
- Andrew Garfield (“Hacksaw Ridge”)
- Viggo Mortensen (“Captain Fantastic”)
Melhor Atriz Principal
- Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”)
- Ruth Negga (“Loving”)
- Natalie Portman (“Jackie”)
- Emma Stone (“La La Land”)
- Meryl Streep (“Florence Foster Jenkins”)
Melhor Ator Secundário
- Mahershala Ali ("Moonlight")
- Jeff Bridges ("Hell or High Water")
- Lucas Hedges
- Dev Patel ("Lion")
- Michael Shannon ("Nocturnal Animals")
Melhor Atriz Secundária
- Viola Davis (“Fences”)
- Michelle Williams (“Manchester by the Sea”)
- Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”)
- Nicole Kidman (“Lion”)
- Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”)
Melhor Argumento Original
- “Manchester by the Sea”
- “La La Land”
- “Hell or High Water”
- “The Lobster”
- “21 Century Women”
Melhor Argumento Adaptado
- “Moonlight”
- “Arrival”
- “Fences”
- “Lion”
- “Hidden Figures”
Melhor Fotografia
- “La La Land”
- “Moonlight”
- “Arrival”
- “Silence”
- “Lion”
Melhor Montagem
- “La La Land”
- “Moonlight”
- “Arrival”
- “Hacksaw Ridge”
- “Hell or High Water”
Melhor Design de Produção
- “La La Land”
- “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
- “Hail, Caesar!”
- “Arrival”
- “Passengers”
Melhor Guarda Roupa
- “Florence Foster Jenkins”
- “La La Land”
- “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
- “Allied”
- “Jackie”
Melhor Caracterização
- “Star Trek Beyond”
- “Suicide Squad”
- “A Man Called Ove”
Melhor Banda Sonora
- “La La Land”
- “Lion”
- “Jackie”
- “Moonlight”
- “Passengers”
Melhor Canção Original
- “City of Stars,” La La Land
- “How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
- “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
- “Faith”, Sing
- “Jim”
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- “The Jungle Book”
- “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
- “Doctor Strange”
- “Deepwater Horizon”
- “Kubo”
Melhor Edição Sonora
- “Hacksaw Ridge”
- “Arrival”
- “Deepwater Horizon”
- “La La Land”
- “Sully”
Melhor Mistura Sonora
- “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
- “Hacksaw Ridge”
- “La La Land”
- “Arrival”
- “13 Hours”
Melhor Documentário
- “O.J.: Made in America”
- “13th”
- “Life, Animated”
- “Fire at Sea”
- “I Am Not Your Negro”
Melhor Filme de Animação
- “Zootopia”
- “Vaiana”
- “Kubo and the Two Strings”
- “The Red Turtle”
- “My Life As a Zucchini”
Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira
- “Toni Erdmann” (Alemanha: Maren Ade)
- “The Salesman” (Irão: Asghar Farhadi)
- “Land of Mine” (Dinamarca: Martin Zandvliet)
- “Tanna” (Austrália: Martin Butler, Bentley Dean)
- “A Man Called Ove” (Suécia: Hannes Holm)
Melhor curta documental
- Extremis
- 4.1 Miles
- Joe's Violin
- Watani: My Homeland
- The White Helmets
Melhor curta-metragem
- Ennemis Intérieurs
- La Femme le TGV
- Silent Nights
- Sing
- Timecode
