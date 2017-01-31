A rosa dos ventos já não representa a verdade.

Deixámos de saber onde nasce o sol. E como se põe.

Há um louco determinado que traz no bolso - mais do que os códigos nucleares - a caneta mais poderosa do mundo. São as ordens assinadas por Donald Trump que estão a afligir toda a gente! Alguém o vai parar?

Tenho para mim, que só os americanos poderão alterar os seus próprios destinos. Trump, convém lembrar, foi eleito pelo sistema mais equilibrado das democracias mundiais. O sistema dos “checks and balances”; aquele em que tudo parecia suficientemente previsível para os “pais fundadores” anteciparem e acautelarem todas as situações. Podemos detestar Trump e tudo o que ele representa - sou um destes! - mas não podemos impôr a nossa vontade face à dos demais. E, neste caso, os demais são quem o elegeu. A mais equilibrada democracia do mundo. Portanto: só os americanos poderão alterar o que escolheram.

Escrevo estas linhas a propósito das manifestações dos últimos dias. Quem se manifesta afinal? Ficaria mais tranquilo se fossem os eleitores de Trump. Mas duvido que sejam. Quem se manifesta é, pura e simplesmente, quem não concorda - nem concordava - com ele. Enquanto isso, interrogo-me, o que estará a acontecer com a base de apoio do presidente dos EUA? Estará a diminuir perante as decisões inflexíveis e vertiginosas? Estará a soçobrar perante a demonstração de vigor democrático das manifestações?

Ou, pelo contrário, tende a ver em Trump um iluminado corajoso, que cumpre o que prometeu sem vacilar? Infelizmente, creio que é isto que acontece.

Trump só enfrentará um juízo dos seus concidadãos dentro de dois anos, quando os eleitores forem chamados a escolher uma terça parte do Senado e da Câmara dos representantes.

Até lá, medito na ironicamente profética música de Gill Scott-Heron “The revolution will not be televised”. Não poderia imaginar que a revolução seria .. no Twitter.

E interpelo: “America: Got Talent?”

Deixo em anexo a letra deste poema extraordinário com um sublinhado sobre o penúltimo verso:

“The revolution will put you on the drivers seat”.

E encerro com um agradecimento a Trump:

Obrigado por nos obrigar a todos a refletir sobre “a democracia”!

“The revolution will not be televised”

You will not be able to stay home, brother.

You will not be able to plug in, turn on and cop out.

You will not be able to lose yourself on skag and

skip out for beer during commercials,

Because the revolution will not be televised.

The revolution will not be televised.

The revolution will not be brought to you by Xerox

In 4 parts without commercial interruptions.

The revolution will not show you pictures of Nixon

blowing a bugle and leading a charge by John

Mitchell, General Abrams and Mendel Rivers to eat

hog maws confiscated from a Harlem sanctuary.

The revolution will not be televised.

The revolution will not be brought to you by the

Schaefer Award Theatre and will not star Natalie

Woods and Steve McQueen or Bullwinkle and Julia.

The revolution will not give your mouth sex appeal.

The revolution will not get rid of the nubs.

The revolution will not make you look five pounds

thinner, the revolution will not be televised, Brother.

There will be no pictures of you and Willie Mays

pushing that shopping cart down the block on the dead run,

or trying to slide that color television into a stolen ambulance.

NBC will not be able predict the winner at 8:32

on reports from 29 districts.

The revolution will not be televised.

There will be no pictures of pigs shooting down

brothers in the instant replay.

There will be no pictures of Whitney Young being

run out of Harlem on a rail with a brand new process.

There will be no slow motion or still life of Roy

Wilkens strolling through Watts in a Red, Black and

Green liberation jumpsuit that he had been saving

For just the right occasion.

Green Acres, The Beverly Hillbillies, and Hooterville

Junction will no longer be so god damned relevant, and

women will not care if Dick finally screwed

Jane on Search for Tomorrow because Black people

will be in the street looking for a brighter day.

The revolution will not be televised.

There will be no highlights on the eleven o'clock

news and no pictures of hairy armed women

liberationists and Jackie Onassis blowing her nose.

The theme song will not be written by Jim Webb or

Francis Scott Key, nor sung by Glen Campbell, Tom

Jones, Johnny Cash or Englebert Humperdink.

The revolution will not be televised.

The revolution will not be right back

after a message about a white tornado, white lightning, or white people.

You will not have to worry about a dove in your

bedroom, a tiger in your tank, or the giant in your toilet bowl.

The revolution will not go better with Coke.

The revolution will not fight the germs that may cause bad breath.

The revolution will put you in the driver's seat.

The revolution will not be televised, will not be televised,

will not be televised, will not be televised.

The revolution will be no re-run brothers;

The revolution will be live.