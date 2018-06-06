Um incêndio de grandes proporções está a consumir um hotel de luxo no centro de Londres, nesta quarta-feira, de acordo com os bombeiros da cidade.

Cerca de 120 operacionais e 20 veículos combatem as chamas no Mandarin Oriental Hotel, em Knightsbridge, perto de várias embaixadas.

As causas do incêndio são ainda desconhecidas das autoridades, mas os bombeiros adiantam que o fogo está a lavrar no topo do histórico edifício em tijolo laranja de 12 andares.

Uma espessa coluna de fumo sobre o edifício é visível de vários pontos da cidade.