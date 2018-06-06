Incêndio consome hotel de luxo no centro de Londres4 FOTOS: Incêndio consome hotel de luxo em Londres
Um incêndio de grandes proporções está a consumir um hotel de luxo no centro de Londres, nesta quarta-feira, de acordo com os bombeiros da cidade.
Around 100 firefighters are tackling a large fire at a hotel of 12 floors in #Knightsbridge https://t.co/Q8RMsTDSTf © @jchan89 pic.twitter.com/X4PD65Mzee
Cerca de 120 operacionais e 20 veículos combatem as chamas no Mandarin Oriental Hotel, em Knightsbridge, perto de várias embaixadas.
We've now got 20 fire engines and around 120 firefighters and officers tackling a fire on the roof of a hotel in #Knightsbridge https://t.co/Q8RMsTDSTf © @jackwmartin_ pic.twitter.com/npRctIYOvk
As causas do incêndio são ainda desconhecidas das autoridades, mas os bombeiros adiantam que o fogo está a lavrar no topo do histórico edifício em tijolo laranja de 12 andares.
Uma espessa coluna de fumo sobre o edifício é visível de vários pontos da cidade.
120 firefighters remain at scene of the hotel fire on #Knightsbridge - Station Manager Pam Oparaocha is live at the scene: "Firefighters are working extremely hard to bring the fire under control. We're likely to be on scene for the rest of the evening." https://t.co/Q8RMsTDSTf pic.twitter.com/XVw6npg3Jq
