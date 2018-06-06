Um incêndio de grandes proporções está a consumir um hotel de luxo no centro de Londres, nesta quarta-feira, de acordo com os bombeiros da cidade.

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a large fire at a hotel of 12 floors in #Knightsbridge https://t.co/Q8RMsTDSTf © @jchan89 pic.twitter.com/X4PD65Mzee — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 6, 2018

Cerca de 120 operacionais e 20 veículos combatem as chamas no Mandarin Oriental Hotel, em Knightsbridge, perto de várias embaixadas.

We've now got 20 fire engines and around 120 firefighters and officers tackling a fire on the roof of a hotel in #Knightsbridge https://t.co/Q8RMsTDSTf © @jackwmartin_ pic.twitter.com/npRctIYOvk — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 6, 2018

As causas do incêndio são ainda desconhecidas das autoridades, mas os bombeiros adiantam que o fogo está a lavrar no topo do histórico edifício em tijolo laranja de 12 andares.

Uma espessa coluna de fumo sobre o edifício é visível de vários pontos da cidade.