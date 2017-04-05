Poema de miúdo de 14 anos contra Trump torna-se viral
Têm sido muitos os protestos contra o presidente dos Estados Unidos da América (EUA) desde que foi eleito, a 8 de novembro de 2016. As manifestações de desagrado em relação a Donald Trump têm assumido as mais variadas formas.
Owen Pallenberg, um jovem norte-americano de 14 anos, pode ter criado um dos protestos mais afetivos e emocionantes de todos, noticia o jornal britânico The Independent.
O adolescente escreveu um poema intitulado "The Race" (“A Corrida”), que narra a “loucura” da campanha presidencial e os primeiros meses de Donald Trump no cargo de chefe de Estado.
O poema tornou-se viral e é fácil perceber porquê.
Eis o poema de Owen Pallenberg na íntegra:
“A man and a woman were running a race.
The man dressed in red with a very orange face,
And the woman dressed in blue with a pantsuit and a briefcase.
The race was much longer than a dash, mile or marathon,
And to many Americans it felt like it went on and on.
This was a race of old and new ideas and one thought,
And so the race started with the sound of a gunshot.
The woman dressed in blue was off to a great start,
She was gaining support and was eager to do her part.
However the man in the red was racist and sexist I’m sure you would agree,
He even said he wanted to grab a woman by her pussy
As the competitors turned the corner you got a glimpse of the fans,
And you could hear in the distance a chant about a man with small hands.
He claimed his hands and feet were quite big,
All while having a bright orange spray tan and a big yellow wig.
About halfway through the race the man was falling behind,
And the supporters of the woman were happy to have saved mankind.
As the competitors were nearing the finish line,
The people in blue were already celebrating and drinking their wine.
The woman approached the finish with a big, wide grin,
But then something happened that seemed to be the work of Vladimir Putin.
The woman fell down and lost her lead,
The win began to feel a lot less guaranteed.
The man hurdled over her body and crossed the finish,
And we all knew our Nation’s reputation would certainly diminish.
The man had somehow done it, he actually won,
The supporters in blue sat in shock and ceased all of their fun.
The man was apparently going to Make America Great Again with his campaign,
And the woman was depressed and had to put away her celebratory champagne
The results of this race tore apart our land,
As millions of Muslims were immediately banned.
This man can do absolutely no good,
Except run his mouth and claim he was just misunderstood.
The man has stated “we need global warming” for all to hear,
Which has made me quite certain that the end is near.
He has called women ugly and fat,
Which has left me wondering how he could have won the race and done all that.
After insulting and making fun of men and women nationwide,
I’ve become mortified, horrified, and have lost my American pride.
Every time he talks or makes a speech,
All I can say is impeach, impeach, impeach."
O poema de Owen Pallenberg, em tradução livre:
"Um homem e uma mulher faziam uma corrida
O homem vestido de vermelho com um rosto muito cor de laranja,
E a mulher vestida de azul com um fato e uma pasta
A corrida era muito mais longa do que um sprint, uma milha terrestre ou maratona
E para muitos Americanos parecia uma corrida sem fim.
Era uma corrida de ideias velhas, de ideias novas e de um pensamento,
E assim a corrida começou com o som de um tiro.
A mulher vestida de azul teve um grande começo,
Estava a ganhar apoio e estava ansiosa por fazer a sua parte.
Mas o homem de vermelho era racista e sexista, tenho a certeza que você concordaria,
Ele até disse que queria agarrar uma mulher pela vagina.
Quando os corredores viraram a esquina houve um vislumbre dos fãs
E podíamos ouvir à distância um canto sobre um homem com mãos pequenas.
Ele afirmava que as suas mãos e pés eram bastante grandes,
Tudo isso com um bronzeado artificial cor de laranja brilhante e uma peruca amarela grande.
A meio da corrida o homem estava a ficar para trás,
E os apoiantes da mulher ficaram felizes por terem salvo a humanidade.
Quando os corredores se aproximavam da linha da meta,
As pessoas de azul já estavam a celebrar e a beber o seu vinho.
A mulher aproximou-se do final com um sorriso grande e largo,
Mas então algo aconteceu que parecia ser obra de Vladimir Putin.
A mulher caiu e perdeu a liderança,
A vitória começou a parecer muito menos garantida.
O homem passou por cima do corpo dela e atravessou a meta,
E todos nós sabíamos que a reputação da nossa Nação certamente iria decair.
O homem de alguma forma conseguiu, ele realmente venceu,
Os adeptos de azul ficaram em estado de choque e cessaram toda a diversão.
O homem ia aparentemente Tornar a América Grande Outra Vez com a sua campanha,
E a mulher ficou deprimida e teve de guardar o champanhe que tinha para comemorar.
Os resultados desta corrida rasgaram a nossa terra,
Quando milhões de muçulmanos foram imediatamente banidos.
Este homem não pode fazer absolutamente bem nenhum,
Exceto abrir a boca e alegar que foi mal interpretado.
O homem afirmou que "precisamos de aquecimento global" para que todos ouvissem,
O que me fez ter certeza de que o fim está próximo.
Ele chamou às mulheres feias e gordas,
O que me deixou a pensar como e que ele poderia ter vencido a corrida e feito isso tudo.
Depois de insultar e ridicularizar homens e mulheres em todo o país,
Fiquei mortificado, horrorizado, e perdi o meu orgulho americano.
Sempre que ele fala ou faz um discurso,
Tudo o que posso dizer é destituir, destituir, destituir."
O poema agradou às pessoas, referem a imprensa inglesa e norte-americana. Eis alguns exemplos de mensagens publicadas na rede social Twitter:
This 14-Year-Old's Poem Nails The Problem With President Trump https://t.co/lbNm2j3ve2 pic.twitter.com/veADtbuiZQ— McSpocky™ 👽🖖 (@mcspocky) 3 de abril de 2017
Owen Pallenberg https://t.co/4pNCY7DluV via @HuffPostArts ~That was a poem so very sad but true leaves all of us so very blue! Thankyou!— Robert Owen Breisch (@Rob2tall69) 1 de abril de 2017
14-year-old Owen Pallenberg says it better than we ever could. #impeach https://t.co/Nvrz8brzsJ— Outspeak (@thisisoutspeak) 30 de março de 2017
thank you, #OwenPallenberg.
I hear you & agree: "I’ve become mortified, horrified, and have lost my American pride" https://t.co/bRpBmVNxzc https://t.co/hEcWpcWaOC
— Tara Windwalker (@Tara_Windwalker) 5 de abril de 2017
#theresistance thanks #owenpallenberg! Wise kid! https://t.co/cABmJ5pgox— Justice Seeker (@tizzywoman) 5 de abril de 2017