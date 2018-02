Want to know how to get the best out of your 50ℓ target per day? Let Zodwa be your guide. You can also use our handy water calculator to see where you can save: https://t.co/OGxFWTSJwH#ThinkWaterCT and let's push back #DayZero together pic.twitter.com/hVAsZRglCr

— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) February 16, 2018