@cafoundation runner Roseann Sdoia brings quite an inspirational story to this year's ESB Run-Up. During the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Roseann lost much of her right leg to an explosive device as she neared the finish line. However, she never quit excelling as a runner. On February 1st, Roseann will compete in our 86-story race alongside her rescuer-turned-fiancé, Mike Materia, who will be in full firefighting gear during the climb. We wish them both a great race! #ESBRU #EmpireStateBuilding

A photo posted by Empire State Building (@empirestatebldg) on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:36pm PST