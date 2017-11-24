A polícia britânica respondeu a um "incidente" na estação de metro de Oxford Circus, em Londres, Inglaterra, esta sexta-feira. As estações de metro de Oxford Circus e a de Bond Street foram encerradas como medidas de precaução, mas, entretanto, já reabriram. As autoridades confirmaram que a operação já terminou.

Oxford Circus and Bond Street stations now both reopened and all trains are stopping normally. — TfL Travel Alerts (@TfLTravelAlerts) November 24, 2017

A polícia esclareceu, em comunicado, que, a partir das 16:38, começou a receber várias chamadas de emergência, num curto espaço de tempo, que alertavam para um eventual tiroteio em Oxford Circus.

Dada a natureza desta informação, respondemos ao incidente como se de um ato terrorismo se tivesse tratado", vincaram as autoridades.

At about 16:38 we started to receive numerous 999 calls reporting shots fired in a number of locations on #OxfordStreet & at Oxford Circus tube station. Given the nature of the info received we responded as if the incident was terrorism, including the deployment of armed officers — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

Foi mobilizado para o local um forte dispositivo de segurança e a polícia pediu às pessoas para evitarem a zona de Oxford Street e para se refugiaram nos edifícios circundantes.

As autoridades frisaram que não foram encontradas quaisquer provas de que tenha havido um "tiroteio" nem sinais de quaisquer suspeitos.

We have not located any trace of suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties. Officers still on scene. If you are in a building stay there, if you are on the street in #OxfordStreet leave the area. Officers continue to search the area. More updates as soon as we have them — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

O certo é que no local viveram-se momentos de pânico, com muitas pessoas a fugir, como mostram os vídeos partilhados nas redes sociais.

Police in #London called to the Oxford Circus tube after a report of shots fired. Not clear what sparked the incident, but first responders remain on the scene, & people are being told to avoid the area #OxfordStreet (📹via @DazZit) pic.twitter.com/oqmandS3P8 — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) November 24, 2017