A polícia britânica respondeu a um "incidente" na estação de metro de Oxford Circus, em Londres, Inglaterra, esta sexta-feira. As estações de metro de Oxford Circus e a de Bond Street foram encerradas como medidas de precaução, mas, entretanto, já reabriram. As autoridades confirmaram que a operação já terminou.

A polícia esclareceu, em comunicado, que, a partir das 16:38, começou a receber várias chamadas de emergência, num curto espaço de tempo, que alertavam para um eventual tiroteio em Oxford Circus.

Dada a natureza desta informação, respondemos ao incidente como se de um ato terrorismo se tivesse tratado", vincaram as autoridades.

 

Foi mobilizado para o local um forte dispositivo de segurança e a polícia pediu às pessoas para evitarem a zona de Oxford Street e para se refugiaram nos edifícios circundantes.

As autoridades frisaram que não foram encontradas quaisquer provas de que tenha havido um "tiroteio" nem sinais de quaisquer suspeitos.

O certo é que no local viveram-se momentos de pânico, com muitas pessoas a fugir, como mostram os vídeos partilhados nas redes sociais.

 

 

 