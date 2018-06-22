A estação de Charing Cross, em Londres, no Reino Unido, foi evacuada, esta sexta-feira de manhã, após relatos de ameaça de bomba.

#CharingCross

A man claiming to have a bomb have be arrested by @BTP in Charing Cross Station

The station has been evacuated as a precaution and is currently closed.

Pic @mattuthompson pic.twitter.com/LZxIy7QWAw

— London 999 Feed (@999London) 22 de junho de 2018