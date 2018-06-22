Estação de comboios em Londres evacuada por ameaça de bomba
A estação de Charing Cross, em Londres, no Reino Unido, foi evacuada, esta sexta-feira de manhã, após relatos de ameaça de bomba.
A man claiming to have a bomb have be arrested by @BTP in Charing Cross Station
The station has been evacuated as a precaution and is currently closed.
Pic @mattuthompson pic.twitter.com/LZxIy7QWAw
— London 999 Feed (@999London) 22 de junho de 2018
Um homem terá afirmado estar na posse de um engenho explosivo.
A estação foi evacuada por precaução e nenhum serviço está atualmente em curso", confirmou a polícia britânica, no Twitter.
Officers are currently assisting @BTP at Charing Cross train station following a report of a man acting suspiciously. The station has been evacuated as a precaution and is currently closed.
— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 22 de junho de 2018
Não há feridos a registar e o suspeito já foi detido, indica ainda a polícia na rede social.
The man has now been detained by @BTP officers. No one injured. Our officers remain on scene.
— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 22 de junho de 2018
As autoridades acrescentam que contam reabrir a estação em breve.
A man claiming to have a bomb at #CharingCross station has now been arrested. We are now working to reopen the station as soon as possible would like to thank passengers and rail staff for their patience and understanding during this incident.
— BTP (@BTP) 22 de junho de 2018