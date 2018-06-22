A estação de Charing Cross, em Londres, no Reino Unido, foi evacuada, esta sexta-feira de manhã, após relatos de ameaça de bomba.

Um homem terá afirmado estar na posse de um engenho explosivo.

A estação foi evacuada por precaução e nenhum serviço está atualmente em curso", confirmou a polícia britânica, no Twitter.

 

Não há feridos a registar e o suspeito já foi detido, indica ainda a polícia na rede social.

As autoridades acrescentam que contam reabrir a estação em breve. 

 

 