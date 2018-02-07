Uma Thurman publica vídeo polémico de acidente no "Kill Bill"
A atriz Uma Thurman divulgou um vídeo do acidente de carro que sofreu durante as gravações do filme "Kill Bill" (2003), de Quentin Tarantino. As revelações foram feitas pela própria, na sua conta de Instagram, dias depois de ter confessado ter sido vítima de ataques sexuais da parte de Harvey Weinstein.
A gravação mostra a atriz a conduzir um descapotável e a embater, violentamente, contra uma palmeira. O acidente provocou-lhe lesões - para o resto da vida - no pescoço e nos joelhos e acabou por afetar a relação da atriz com Tarantino, já que este terá insistido com ela para gravar a cena, apesar das fracas condições de segurança.
i post this clip to memorialize it’s full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd. the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. i do not believe though with malicious intent. Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage. THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico. i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.
Em entrevista ao Deadline, esta terça-feira, Tarantino confessou sentir remorsos com o sucedido.
Além de ser um dos maiores arrependimentos da minha carreira, é um dos maiores arrependimentos da minha vida", afirmou o cineasta, que foi quem cedeu, inclusive, as imagens do acidente à atriz.
Já que o realizador lhe forneceu as imagens, a atriz referiu não acreditar que Tarantino tivesse agido com maldade.
Tarantino ficou profundamente arrependido e continua com remorsos por causa desde triste evento e deu-me as imagens anos mais tarde para que as pudesse expor (...) Ele também o fez com plena noção de que esta exposição lhe poderia causar danos pessoais e tenho orgulho dele por fazer o que é correto e pela sua coragem."