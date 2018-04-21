Morreu o ator Verne Troyer, que ficou conhecido pela seu papel de Mini Me em "Austin Powers". A morte do ator, de 49 anos, foi confirmada pela família através de um comunicado publicado no Instagram.

"É com enorme tristeza e com os corações despedaçados que damos a notícia de que o Verne morreu hoje", pode ler-se.

Verne, que recentemente tinha estado internado por causa de uma intoxicação alcoólica, debatia-se com a dependência de drogas e álcool e com a depressão.

"Ao longo dos anos, ele lutou e venceu, debateu-se e lutou ainda mais mas, infelizmente, desta vez foi demasiado. Recentemente, Verne foi batizado rodeado pela família. A família agradece que respeitem o tempo de luto. A depressão e o suicídio são questões muito sérias. Nunca se sabe as batalhas que ocorrem dentro de cada pessoa. Sejam gentis uns com os outros. E saibam que nunca é tarde para pedir ajuda", escreveu ainda a família.

De acordo com o TMZ, que cita fontes da família de Verne Troyer, o ator estava internado desde o início do mês, tendo sido levado para o hospital pela polícia com indícios intoxicação alcoólica.

O ator, que media 81 centímetros, começou a carreira no cinema em 1994. Cinco anos depois, interpretou pela primeira vez o papel que o tornaria conhecido do grande público: Mini Me, o clone em miniatura de Dr. Evil, personagem interpretada por Mike Myers.

Verne Troyer, que foi Mini Me em “Austin Powers: O espião irresistível” (1999) e “Austin Powers em membro dourado” (2002), entrou também em filmes como “MIB – Homens de Negro”, “Grinch”, “Harry Potter e a pedra filosofal” e “O guru do amor”.