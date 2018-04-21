Morreu Verne Troyer
Morreu o ator Verne Troyer, que ficou conhecido pela seu papel de Mini Me em "Austin Powers". A morte do ator, de 49 anos, foi confirmada pela família através de um comunicado publicado no Instagram.
"É com enorme tristeza e com os corações despedaçados que damos a notícia de que o Verne morreu hoje", pode ler-se.
Verne, que recentemente tinha estado internado por causa de uma intoxicação alcoólica, debatia-se com a dependência de drogas e álcool e com a depressão.
"Ao longo dos anos, ele lutou e venceu, debateu-se e lutou ainda mais mas, infelizmente, desta vez foi demasiado. Recentemente, Verne foi batizado rodeado pela família. A família agradece que respeitem o tempo de luto. A depressão e o suicídio são questões muito sérias. Nunca se sabe as batalhas que ocorrem dentro de cada pessoa. Sejam gentis uns com os outros. E saibam que nunca é tarde para pedir ajuda", escreveu ainda a família.
It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio
De acordo com o TMZ, que cita fontes da família de Verne Troyer, o ator estava internado desde o início do mês, tendo sido levado para o hospital pela polícia com indícios intoxicação alcoólica.
O ator, que media 81 centímetros, começou a carreira no cinema em 1994. Cinco anos depois, interpretou pela primeira vez o papel que o tornaria conhecido do grande público: Mini Me, o clone em miniatura de Dr. Evil, personagem interpretada por Mike Myers.
Verne Troyer, que foi Mini Me em “Austin Powers: O espião irresistível” (1999) e “Austin Powers em membro dourado” (2002), entrou também em filmes como “MIB – Homens de Negro”, “Grinch”, “Harry Potter e a pedra filosofal” e “O guru do amor”.