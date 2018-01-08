Nem todas as celebridades foram de preto aos Globos de Ouro5 FOTOS: As atrizes que não usaram preto nos Globos de Ouro
Algumas celebridades decidiram ser a exceção à regra, ao aparecerem vestidas com outras cores - que não o preto - na cerminónia de entrega dos Globos de Ouro deste ano, uma edição marcada pelo movimento de sensibilização contra o assédio sexual na indústria do cinema.
Blanca Blanco, Barbara Meier e Meher Tatna foram as três e únicas as mulheres que se destacaram por vestirem outras cores, naqueles que foram os primeiros Globos de Ouro depois da vaga de acusações de assédio sexual em Hollywood.
A atriz de 36 anos Blanca Blanco foi das primeiras a dar nas vistas, ao aparecer na passerelle com um arrojado vestido vermelho. Sem ter feito quaisquer declarações em relação à sua escolha, Blanco publicou uma foto na sua conta de Instagram assim que chegou à passadeira vermelha, e não tardaram a chegar os elogios, mas também as críticas.
Not everybody is wearing black. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/inlAJ7Fegv— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 7, 2018
E Blanca Blanco? Não sabia da campanha do #TimesUp pra usar preto ou escolheu ignorar o protesto? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WW9S1I1PzA— Giulia Bressani (@GiuBressani) January 8, 2018
Perante as várias críticas dos internautas, Blanca Blanco fez, esta manhã, uma publicação no Twitter, onde refere que "o problema é maior" do que a cor do vestido.
The issue is bigger than my dress color #TIMESUP— Blanca Blanco (@blancablanco) 8 de janeiro de 2018
Mas também houve quem viesse em defesa da atriz.
You are absolutely right, the issue is about indoctrination; controlling your way of thinking. You have nothing to be ashamed about. You look great in that red dress and no one can tell you otherwise.— Ty (@TyDJCJones) January 8, 2018
Words like "skimpy", "slutty", "nasty" and implying someone is a "stripper" due to how much skin they're showing stem from the exact attitude towards women that caused the #TIMESUP movement. This kind of attack on her body and how she's chosen to present it is NOT ALRIGHT.— Ellen Shockey (@EllenDShock) January 8, 2018
A modelo e atriz Barbara Meier foi outras das celebridades a quebrar o protocolo. A alemã de 31 anos decidiu aparecer com um vestido comprido justo, com diferentes camadas de tecidos e de cores, uma opção que a própria justificou na sua conta de Instagram, momentos antes de pisar a red carpet.
Não devemos usar preto só para sermos levadas a sério. As americanas devem brilhar, ter cor. Isso faz parte da nossa natureza. Na minha opinião, isso simboliza a nossa liberdade e a nossa nova força”, justificou a atriz.
Viele Frauen werden heute im Zuge der Time‘s Up Bewegung auf dem Roten Teppich schwarz tragen. Ich finde diese Initiative im Allgemeinen super und extrem wichtig. Trotzdem habe ich mich entscheiden, heute ein buntes Kleid zu tragen. Wenn wir wollen, dass heute die Golden Globes der starken Frauen sind, die für ihre Rechte kämpfen, ist es in meinen Augen der falsche Weg, sich nicht mehr körperbetont anzuziehen und uns die Freude am Ausdruck unserer Persönlichkeit durch Mode zu nehmen. Wir haben uns diese Freiheit lange erkämpft, dass wir tragen können, was wir möchten und es auch in Ordnung ist, sich sexy zu kleiden. Wenn wir das einschränken, weil sich einige Männer nicht unter Kontrolle haben, ist das in meinen Augen ein Rückschritt. Wir sollten nicht schwarz tragen müssen, um ernstgenommen zu werden. Wir Frauen sollten strahlen, farbenfroh sein und funkeln. So wie es in unserer Natur liegt! Das symbolisiert in meinen Augen unsere Freiheit und neue Stärke. Um das aber dennoch nochmal klar zu sagen: Viele schreckliche Dinge sind passiert und dürfen sich nie wieder wiederholen! Und wir sollten das immer wieder und direkt ansprechen und aufklären! Ich freue mich auf starke und inspirierende Reden heute Abend! (c) @gettyentertainment --- A lot of women will wear black tonight to support the time‘s up movement! I think this is a great and extremely important initiative! Nevertheless I decided to wear a colorful dress tonight. If we want this to be the Golden globes of the strong women who stand up for their rights, I think, it’s the wrong way not to wear any sexy clothes anymore or let people take away our joy of showing our personality through fashion. We were fighting a long time for the freedom to wear what we want to and that it is also ok, to dress up a little more sexy. If we now restrict this, because some men can’t control themselves, this is a huge step back in my opinion. We should not have to wear black to be taken serious. US women should shine, be colorful and sparkle. Just like it is our nature. In my opinion this symbolizes our freedom and our new strength. But to make clear: A lot of bad things happened and should never happen again!!!
A atual presidente da The Hollywood Foreign Press Association - entidade que organiza os Globos de Ouro -, Meher Tatna, também se destacou pela cor, ao usar um vestido e casaco vermelhos. A também atriz e produtora indiana levou, contudo, um crachá ao peito, alusivo ao movimento "Time's Up", como forma de apoio à causa.
Segundo o Los Angeles Times, Meher Tatna terá justificado a escolha da sua roupa como sendo uma decisão "cultural".
"Quando se vai a uma festa, não se usa preto!", disse Tatna.