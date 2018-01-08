Foi uma cerimónia que ficou marcada por primeiras vezes: o primeiro protesto contra os abusos sexuais e discriminação, o primeiro ator afro-americano a ganhar o prémio de melhor ator em série de drama, o primeiro ator asiático a vencer o prémio de melhor ator em série de comédia e a primeira mulher negra a receber o prémio carreira.

Confira agora todos os vencedores dos Globos de Ouro de 2018.

Televisão

Drama

Melhor série: The Handmaid's Tale

Bruce Miller, produtor e guionista

Melhor atriz: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Melhor ator: Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Musical ou Comédia

Melhor série: Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amy Sherman-Palladino, criadora da série

Melhor atriz: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Melhor ator: Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Emilia Clarke e Kit Harrington com Aziz Ansari

Série limitada ou filme para televisão

Melhor série: Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon e Shailene Woodley recebem o prémio de melhor série por "Big Little Lies"

Melhor atriz: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Melhor ator: Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Melhor atriz secundária: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Melhor ator secundário: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Cinema

Drama

Melhor filme: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Graham Broadbent, produtor de "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" aceita o prémio de melhor filme de drama

Melhor atriz: Frances McDormand em "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Melhor ator: Gary Oldman em "Darkest Hour"

Musical ou Comédia

Melhor filme: Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig, diretora de "Lady Bird" aceita o prémio de melhor filme de comédia ou musical

Melhor atriz: Saoirse Ronan em "Lady Bird"

Melhor ator: James Franco em "The Disaster Artist"

Melhor atriz secundária: Allison Janney em "I, Tonya"

Melhor ator secundário: Sam Rockwell em "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Melhor realizador: Guillermo del Toro por "The Shape of Water"

Melhor argumento: Martin McDonagh por "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Melhor animação: Coco

Lee Unkrich, realizador de "Coco" recebe prémio por melhor animação

Melhor filme internacional: In The Fade (Alemanha/França)

Fatih Akin, diretor e produtor de "In the Fade", aceita o prémio de melhor filme estrangeiro

Melhor banda sonora original: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"

Melhor música original: This Is Me, The Greatest Showman

Benj Pasek e Justin Paul, compositores da música

Prémio Cecil B. DeMille: Oprah Winfrey (veja o discurso da apresentadora e atriz)