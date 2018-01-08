Globos de Ouro: conheça todos os vencedores27 FOTOS: Globos de Ouro vestiram-se de negro
Foi uma cerimónia que ficou marcada por primeiras vezes: o primeiro protesto contra os abusos sexuais e discriminação, o primeiro ator afro-americano a ganhar o prémio de melhor ator em série de drama, o primeiro ator asiático a vencer o prémio de melhor ator em série de comédia e a primeira mulher negra a receber o prémio carreira.
Confira agora todos os vencedores dos Globos de Ouro de 2018.
Televisão
Drama
Melhor série: The Handmaid's Tale
Melhor atriz: Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Melhor ator: Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Musical ou Comédia
Melhor série: Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Melhor atriz: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Melhor ator: Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Série limitada ou filme para televisão
Melhor série: Big Little Lies
Melhor atriz: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Melhor ator: Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Melhor atriz secundária: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Melhor ator secundário: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Cinema
Drama
Melhor filme: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Melhor atriz: Frances McDormand em "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Melhor ator: Gary Oldman em "Darkest Hour"
Musical ou Comédia
Melhor filme: Lady Bird
Melhor atriz: Saoirse Ronan em "Lady Bird"
Melhor ator: James Franco em "The Disaster Artist"
Melhor atriz secundária: Allison Janney em "I, Tonya"
Melhor ator secundário: Sam Rockwell em "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Melhor realizador: Guillermo del Toro por "The Shape of Water"
Melhor argumento: Martin McDonagh por "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Melhor animação: Coco
Melhor filme internacional: In The Fade (Alemanha/França)
Melhor banda sonora original: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"
Melhor música original: This Is Me, The Greatest Showman
Prémio Cecil B. DeMille: Oprah Winfrey (veja o discurso da apresentadora e atriz)