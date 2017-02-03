Estava previsto durar uma hora, mas ficou-se por menos de metade. O telefonema entre Donald Trump e o primeiro-ministro australiano, Malcolm Turnbull, durou apenas 25 minutos. Donald Trump desligou o telefone quando Turnbull insistiu no compromisso assumido pelos Estados Unidos de receberem uns 1250 refugiados, dos cerca de 2500 que estão albergados na Austrália.

A Internet não perdoou e a Austrália e os Estados Unidos mostraram o quanto estão unidos ao procurarem as razões para o telefonema ter sido tão curto.

Os internautas apontaram diversas possibilidades: umas de ordem mais pessoal, outras de ordem mais lúdica e até de ordem política. A esmagadora maioria carregada de ironia. Mas também algumas que mostram indignação.

A hashtag #ReasonsTrumpsHangsUp parece ter ganho vida própria e levou o Twitter à loucura. Selecionámos algumas das razões mais hilariantes apontadas pelos internautas naquela rede social.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 