Estava previsto durar uma hora, mas ficou-se por menos de metade. O telefonema entre Donald Trump e o primeiro-ministro australiano, Malcolm Turnbull, durou apenas 25 minutos. Donald Trump desligou o telefone quando Turnbull insistiu no compromisso assumido pelos Estados Unidos de receberem uns 1250 refugiados, dos cerca de 2500 que estão albergados na Austrália.

A Internet não perdoou e a Austrália e os Estados Unidos mostraram o quanto estão unidos ao procurarem as razões para o telefonema ter sido tão curto.

Os internautas apontaram diversas possibilidades: umas de ordem mais pessoal, outras de ordem mais lúdica e até de ordem política. A esmagadora maioria carregada de ironia. Mas também algumas que mostram indignação.

A hashtag #ReasonsTrumpsHangsUp parece ter ganho vida própria e levou o Twitter à loucura. Selecionámos algumas das razões mais hilariantes apontadas pelos internautas naquela rede social.

He didn't really hang up, the phone just slipped out of his little hands #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp — Paul Lander (@paul_lander) 2 de fevereiro de 2017

It was too hard repeating what Bannon was telling him to say #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp — ✌🏻JustSayin' 🇺🇸 (@JustLolatalkin) 2 de fevereiro de 201

#ReasonsTrumpHangsUp Mexico refuses to pay for the call. — Jack Carr (@JackCarrWasHere) 2 de fevereiro de 2017

He's too tired to hear the difference between a prawn and a shrimp. #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp — AJ. (@DuckedApe) 2 de fevereiro de 2017

Putin: "You hang up..." Trump: "No, you hang up..." Putin: "No, You hang up..." Trump: "Hee Hee, Love you, bye..."#ReasonsTrumpHangsUp — CK (@charley_ck14) 2 de fevereiro de 2017

It's hard to hold the phone with those tiny hands. #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp — Possum404 (@possum404) 2 de fevereiro de 2017

Turnbull: So what do you do all day? Trump: Tweet, mostly. Every now & then they make me sign stuff. Turnbull: "They?"#ReasonsTrumpHangsUp — Johnny (@johnnysay) 2 de fevereiro de 2017

Because it 3 a.m. and time to tweet.#ReasonsTrumpHangsUp — I'm Shucked! (@Aricka_Shuck) 2 de fevereiro de 2017

Because he hangs up beautifully, better than anybody ever hung up in the history of the country to be honest with you.#ReasonsTrumpHangsUp — Archer (@thermodynamic) 2 de fevereiro de 2017

Great. Our relationship with Australia now. pic.twitter.com/0iyVsExLGi — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) 2 de fevereiro de 2017

TRUMP: pfft i ain't scared of australia. damn pirate island.

*thunderous knock at door*

TRUMP: now who or what could that be

*opens door* pic.twitter.com/ot4CR0J0RI — Ethan Booker (@Ethan_Booker) 2 de fevereiro de 2017