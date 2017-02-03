Descoberta a razão para o telefonema de Trump e Turnbull ter sido tão curto
Estava previsto durar uma hora, mas ficou-se por menos de metade. O telefonema entre Donald Trump e o primeiro-ministro australiano, Malcolm Turnbull, durou apenas 25 minutos. Donald Trump desligou o telefone quando Turnbull insistiu no compromisso assumido pelos Estados Unidos de receberem uns 1250 refugiados, dos cerca de 2500 que estão albergados na Austrália.
A Internet não perdoou e a Austrália e os Estados Unidos mostraram o quanto estão unidos ao procurarem as razões para o telefonema ter sido tão curto.
Os internautas apontaram diversas possibilidades: umas de ordem mais pessoal, outras de ordem mais lúdica e até de ordem política. A esmagadora maioria carregada de ironia. Mas também algumas que mostram indignação.
A hashtag #ReasonsTrumpsHangsUp parece ter ganho vida própria e levou o Twitter à loucura. Selecionámos algumas das razões mais hilariantes apontadas pelos internautas naquela rede social.
Melania tried to escape. #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp— Esteban (@Pooty_Chang) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
#ReasonsTrumpHangsUp Incontinence— TrumanCapote's Ashes (@tcapotesashes) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
He didn't really hang up, the phone just slipped out of his little hands #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
#ReasonsTrumpHangsUp to keep the phone lines free for his Nazi advisors— A.Silver-MeMEs (@SilverAdie) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
#Trump let the Nazi Party take over GOP & US. #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/WNl2qFikLi
Tiny hands lost grip of the handset #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp #alternativefacts— Hans Christian (@HCPedersn) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
It was too hard repeating what Bannon was telling him to say #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp— ✌🏻JustSayin' 🇺🇸 (@JustLolatalkin) 2 de fevereiro de 201
Mexico refuses to pay for the call.
— Jack Carr (@JackCarrWasHere) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
He's too tired to hear the difference between a prawn and a shrimp. #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp— AJ. (@DuckedApe) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
He doesn't speak Australian. #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp— Portmanteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
Putin: "You hang up..."
Trump: "No, you hang up..."
Putin: "No, You hang up..."
Trump: "Hee Hee, Love you, bye..."#ReasonsTrumpHangsUp
— CK (@charley_ck14) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
It's hard to hold the phone with those tiny hands. #ReasonsTrumpHangsUp— Possum404 (@possum404) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
Turnbull: So what do you do all day?
Trump: Tweet, mostly. Every now & then they make me sign stuff.
Turnbull: "They?"#ReasonsTrumpHangsUp
— Johnny (@johnnysay) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
Because it 3 a.m. and time to tweet.#ReasonsTrumpHangsUp— I'm Shucked! (@Aricka_Shuck) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
Because he hangs up beautifully, better than anybody ever hung up in the history of the country to be honest with you.#ReasonsTrumpHangsUp— Archer (@thermodynamic) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
#ReasonsTrumpHangsUp He's too busy with his #Lego pic.twitter.com/8E8FK2spay— Darth Vader™ (-o-)🌐 (@Burnt_Out_Darth) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
Great. Our relationship with Australia now. pic.twitter.com/0iyVsExLGi— Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
TRUMP: pfft i ain't scared of australia. damn pirate island.— Ethan Booker (@Ethan_Booker) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
*thunderous knock at door*
TRUMP: now who or what could that be
*opens door* pic.twitter.com/ot4CR0J0RI
I think Australia got the news pic.twitter.com/NSBmXi7JHs— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) 2 de fevereiro de 2017
Live scenes from @TurnbullMalcolm's office pic.twitter.com/3JHqUN8Nq1— Susannah Guthrie (@susguthrie) 2 de fevereiro de 2017